How to complete FUT Birthday Lucas Podolski SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the first daily SBC of the Birthday promotion.

EA Sports added a 90-rated FUT Freeze version of Lukas Podolski from Antalyaspor to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Podolski is a part of the first set of the FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo was launched today and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating in addition to newly boosted stats.

One of the early #FUT 🐐s is back 🙌



A new #FUTBirthday Squad Building Challenge is available now in #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/BNm1pe7Lud — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 26, 2021

This is Podolski’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA Sports incredibly upgraded all of his stats, including Physical (+16), Dribbling (+13), Shooting (+13), Passing (+11), Defending (+6), and especially his Pace (+39), when compared to his 75-rated silver version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at three stars.

FUT Birthday Podolski costs around 204,500 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 141,750 on Xbox One, and has a higher price on PC (221,700 FUT coins). He’s a bit overpriced considering there’s no chemistry style that makes FUT Birthday Podolski’s skillset well rounded, but it’s still an amazing card. The engine chemistry style is one of the best options to boost his Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5).

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Podolski SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Bayern München and National Duty. The first option requires an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Lukas Podolski SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bayern München

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Olympique)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Olympique) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Iván Marcano 81-rated (Porto)

Iván Marcano 81-rated (Porto) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) LM: Luis Romo 81-rated (Cruz Azul)

Luis Romo 81-rated (Cruz Azul) CDM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CDM: Javi Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich) RM : Pedro Ladesmo 80-rated (Roma)

: Pedro Ladesmo 80-rated (Roma) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres UANL)

André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres UANL) ST: Álvaro Morata 82-rated (Juventus)

National Duty

GK: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) RB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CDM: Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM : Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

