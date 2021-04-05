How to complete FUT Birthday Kondogbia SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 88-rated FUT Birthday version of Geoffrey Kondogbia from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Kondogbia is a part of the second set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo features players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

This is Kondogbia’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA greatly upgraded all of his skills, including Pace (+11), Shooting (+9), defending (+9), Dribbling (+8), Passing (+8), and Physical (+5), when compared to his 79-rated gold version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot was increased to three stars.

FUT Birthday Kondogbia costs around 226,400 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 222,700 on Xbox One, and has a higher price on PC (254,850 FUT coins). The SBC isn’t expensive but it could be just a bit cheaper considering that you’ll have to use him around only players from the LaLiga.

There isn’t a chemistry style that will make this card perfect, but you have at least three solid options. You can either go with anchor or shadow if you want to boost his Pace or the powerhouse chemistry style if you want to almost maximize his Defending stats.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Kondogbia SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Valencia and La Liga. You’ll have until April 12 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Valencia. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Geoffrey Kondogbia SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Valencia

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Sergi Darder 81-rated (Espanyol)

Sergi Darder 81-rated (Espanyol) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Marcos Llorente 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Marcos Llorente 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Yannick Carrasco 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM : Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla)

: Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta de Vigo)

La Liga

GK: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) LM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) RM : Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Antoine Griezmann 87-rated (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann 87-rated (Barcelona) ST: Luis Alberto Suárez 87-rated (Atlético de Madrid)