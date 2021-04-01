How to complete FUT Birthday Gervinho SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This SBC is easy to complete with just one squad to build.

EA Sports added an 87-rated FUT Birthday version of Gervais Yao Kouassi, mostly known as Gervinho, from Parma to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Gervinho is a part of the first set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

This is Gervinho’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA Sports greatly increased all of his stats, including Shooting (+15), Passing (+14), Physical (+11), Dribbling (+9), Pace (+7), and his Defending (+7), when compared to his 78-rated gold version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at three stars.

FUT Birthday Gervinho costs around 159,400 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 150,800 on Xbox One, and 185,500 on PC. The price of this card isn’t worth it for his average stats. You can find similar cards for fewer FUT coins. The card isn’t bad, but it doesn’t have anything special to it. It’s only worth it if you’re a fan of Gervinho.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Gervinho SBC, you’ll only need to build one 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Serie A. You’ll have until April 8 to complete this squad.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Gervinho SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) RB: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) CM: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CAM: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LW : Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Martin Terrier 81-rated (Rennais)

