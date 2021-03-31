How to complete FUT Birthday Dann Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a FUT Birthday 90-rated version of Scott Dann Silver Stars from Crystal Palace to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Dann is a part of the first set of the FUT Birthday cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FUT Birthday promo was launched on March 26 and will give players a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot rating, in addition to newly boosted stats.

The 5-star Skillver CB of dreams. 🤹‍♂️



A new Silver Stars Objectives Player is now unlockable in #FIFA21.#FUT pic.twitter.com/wAgsI341mj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 31, 2021

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Dann’s objectives will be available until April 7.

EA massively increased Dann’s Pace (+40) and Dribbling (+32), while generally increasing his Physical (+18), Passing (+18), Defending (+7), and Shooting (+5) when compared to his silver version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at three stars.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Dann’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FUT Birthday Scott Dann Silver Stars.

Win three: Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. Score eight: Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. Assist six: Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.