How to complete FUT Birthday Choudhury’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a FUT Birthday 87-rated version of Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Choudhury is a part of the second set of the FUT Birthday cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FUT Birthday promo was launched recently and features players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

His shifts as a Bronze Beast 🥉 and Silver Star 🥈 have made him a club legend for many. 🐐



EA has massively increased all of Choudhury’s stats, including Shooting (+24), Passing (+19), Dribbling (+13), Physical (+12), Defending (+11), and his Pace (+11), when compared to his 74-rated silver version. His weak foot was upgraded to five stars while his skill moves were increased to three stars.

All of FUT Birthday Choudhury’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until April 9 to complete all of FUT Birthday Hamza Choudhury’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUT Birthday Choudhury.

Anchor Man Assists: Assist five goals with through balls using forwards in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Wicked Weak Foot: Score three Finesse goals using players with a minimum four-star weak foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Premier Party: Score 11 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Steady Success: Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. six Premier League players in your starting squad.

Fox in the Box: Score in 14 separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

