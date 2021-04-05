How to complete FUT Birthday Bailly SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated FUT Birthday version of Eric Bailly from Manchester United to FIFA 21 on April 4. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Bailly is a part of the second set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

This is Bailly’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA massively increased all of his stats, including Passing (+12), Shooting (+10), Dribbling (+9), Defending (+8), Pace (+8), and his Physical (+8), when compared to his 79-rated silver version. His weak foot was upgraded to five stars while his skill moves remained at three stars.

FUT Birthday Bailly costs around 258,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 238,150 on Xbox One, and has a higher price on PC (285,000 FUT coins). There’s nothing special about this card, but you can improve his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8) even further by applying the shadow chemistry style.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Bailly SBC, you’ll need to build just one 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Premier League. You’ll have until April 11 to complete these squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Eric Bailly SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

GK: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Hugo Lloris 87-rated (Tottenham)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton)

Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) ST: Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City)