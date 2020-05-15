How to complete Flashback Witsel SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) card to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today along with the Bundesliga Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo that’s started.

The SBC is a Flashback 93-rated version of Axel Witsel from Borussia Dortmund. He’ll be available for the next four days in the Ultimate Team’s SBC menu.

Apart from Flashback Witsel’s Pace, which lets cards like him down at this stage of FUT, this special card is a quality center defensive midfielder. EA has boosted almost all of his stats with a +10 when compared to Witsel’s base gold 85-rated card.

A look back to a community favourite from TOTS 19 👀



Flashback SBC Axel Witsel, available now in #FUT20

If you complete Flashback Witsel, you might want to use a shadow chemistry style on him so he can have decent Pace. But you can also try an engine. Either one of these chemistry styles will transform Flashback Witsel into a 95+ rated center defensive midfielder, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

If you’re using a Bundesliga squad in Ultimate Team, this is an SBC you’ll want to complete. He obviously links with anyone from the Bundesliga and will offer a strong link to other great Borussia Dortmund cards, such as 96-rated Jadon Sancho, 96-rated Mats Hummels, 95-rated Marco Reus, and 95-rated Erling Håland. The SBC has a cheap price for a TOTSSF card, too.

You’ll need to turn in two squads to complete the SBC. One is an 84-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one Belgian player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flasback Witsel right now, according to FUTBIN. The SBC costs around 140,000 FUT coins on any platform.

BVB

GK: Rune Jarstein 83-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Rune Jarstein 83-rated (Hertha Berlin) LB: Nico Schulz 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schulz 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Jiří Pavlenka 84-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 84-rated (Werder Bremen) CB: Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Roman Bürki 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich) RM: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) CAM: Kai Havertz 84-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kai Havertz 84-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Andrej Kramarić 83-rated (Hoffenheim)

