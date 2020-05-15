EA Sports introduces Bundesliga TOTSSF cards to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

There are plenty of great cards that could fit on your Ultimate Team.

EA Sports revealed the Bundesliga Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) set for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The Bundesliga TOTSSF team replaces the LaLiga TOTSSF cards in FUT packs. Apart from the regular FUT packs, you’ll have the chance to pack them if you play the Weekend League because EA interrupted the Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) release during the TOTSSF promo.

The highest-rated Bundesliga TOTSSF cards are a 99-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 97-rated Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, a 96-rated Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and a 96-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

Aside from the players who can either be packed or bought from the FUT market, EA has added two players that can be acquired through completing in-game objectives: TOTSSF Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated from RB Leipzig and TOTSSF Moments Javairô Dilrosun 89-rated from Hertha Berlin.

There’s also a new squad-building challenge (SBC) available, which is Flashback Axel Witsel 93-rated from Borussia Dortmund. The SBC will be online for the next three days.

Here are all of the Bundesliga TOTSSF cards released today.

First team

GK: Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Mats Hummels 96-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 96-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Joshua Kimmich 96-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 96-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Thomas Müller 95-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 95-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Filip Kostić 94-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 94-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: Marco Reus 95-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus 95-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Kai Havertz 94-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kai Havertz 94-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RF: Jadon Sancho 96-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho 96-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Erling Håland 95-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Håland 95-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Timo Werner 97-rated (RB Leipzig)

Timo Werner 97-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Robert Lewandowski 99-rated (Bayern Munich)

Substitutes

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 91-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 91-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Martin Hinteregger 88-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Martin Hinteregger 88-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Matthias Ginter 92-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 92-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Dayot Upamecano 93-rated (RB Leipzig)

Dayot Upamecano 93-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Alphonso Davies 92-rated (Bayern Munich)

Alphonso Davies 92-rated (Bayern Munich) RWB: Achraf Hakimi 91-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi 91-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Suat Serdar 88-rated (Schalke 04)

Suat Serdar 88-rated (Schalke 04) RW: Serge Gnabry 93-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Serge Gnabry 93-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Florian Niederlechner 89-rated (Augsburg)

Objective players

CM: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Javairô Dilrosun 89-rated (Hertha Berlin)

