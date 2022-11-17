How to complete FIFA World Cup Hero Keane SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Sharpshooter can be in your team now.

EA made a new addition to the FIFA World Cup Hero set of players with an 88-rated version of Robbie Keane on Nov. 13. Players can get this special player item by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Keane’s card had his real-life photo replaced by an illustration as part of the collaboration between EA and Marvel for the FIFA World Cup event. The promotion released upgraded HERO versions of players with an illustration made by Marvel artists mixing the Marvel superhero aesthetic with legendary soccer stars.

FIFA World Cup Hero Keane is slightly better than his 86-rated HERO version as the devs made a small increase to his Pace (+3), Shooting (+3), Physical (+3), Dribbling (+3), Passing (+2), and Defending (+2).

You’ll have to complete six squads to get this untradable FIFA World Cup Hero Keane card: Premier League, Top Form, 86-rated Squad, 87-rated Squad, 88-rated Squad, and 89-rated Squad.

Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Premier League 84-rated squad with at least one player from the Premier League. Premium gold pack Top Form 85-rated squad and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Jumbo premium gold pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated team with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Premium gold players pack 87-rated Squad Squad rating of 87 points minimum. Prime gold players pack 88-rated Squad Just an 88-rated squad. Rare players pack 89-rated Squad Squad rating of 89 points minimum. Rare mega pack

Since there are a lot of squads to complete, you’ll have to spend from around 921,500 to 931,050 FUT coins across the available platforms to build all of them from scratch.

This SBC will only expire after Nov. 27, so you can use this time to save up some FUT coins by crafting some cards or using your fodder.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the FIFA World Cup Hero Robbie Keane SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Premier League

GK: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) LB: 82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Barcelona)

84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Barcelona) LM: 85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus)

85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus) CM: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) RM: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Top Form

GK: 86-rated TOTW Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

86-rated TOTW Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) LB: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) RB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CDM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) CAM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) ST: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) ST: 87-rated David De Gea (Manchester United)

86-rated Squad

GK: 87-rated David De Gea (Manchester United)

87-rated David De Gea (Manchester United) LB: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) CB: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) RB: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) CM: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 89-rated TOTW Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

89-rated TOTW Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool)

87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool) LW: 83-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

83-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) RW: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) ST: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

87-rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) LB: 88-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

88-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid) CB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 84-rated De Paul (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) LW: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) RW: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) LB: 88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) RB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CM: 88-rated TOTW Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

88-rated TOTW Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 88-rated Marquinhos Corrêa (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Marquinhos Corrêa (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) LW: 90-rated TOTW Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

90-rated TOTW Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) RW: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) ST: 90-rated TOTW Carlos Casemiro (Manchester United)

89-rated Squad