How to complete FIFA World Cup Hero Keane SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA made a new addition to the FIFA World Cup Hero set of players with an 88-rated version of Robbie Keane on Nov. 13. Players can get this special player item by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.
Keane’s card had his real-life photo replaced by an illustration as part of the collaboration between EA and Marvel for the FIFA World Cup event. The promotion released upgraded HERO versions of players with an illustration made by Marvel artists mixing the Marvel superhero aesthetic with legendary soccer stars.
FIFA World Cup Hero Keane is slightly better than his 86-rated HERO version as the devs made a small increase to his Pace (+3), Shooting (+3), Physical (+3), Dribbling (+3), Passing (+2), and Defending (+2).
You’ll have to complete six squads to get this untradable FIFA World Cup Hero Keane card: Premier League, Top Form, 86-rated Squad, 87-rated Squad, 88-rated Squad, and 89-rated Squad.
Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Premier League
|84-rated squad with at least one player from the Premier League.
|Premium gold pack
|Top Form
|85-rated squad and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card.
|Jumbo premium gold pack
|86-rated Squad
|86-rated team with at least one TOTW (Inform) card.
|Premium gold players pack
|87-rated Squad
|Squad rating of 87 points minimum.
|Prime gold players pack
|88-rated Squad
|Just an 88-rated squad.
|Rare players pack
|89-rated Squad
|Squad rating of 89 points minimum.
|Rare mega pack
Since there are a lot of squads to complete, you’ll have to spend from around 921,500 to 931,050 FUT coins across the available platforms to build all of them from scratch.
This SBC will only expire after Nov. 27, so you can use this time to save up some FUT coins by crafting some cards or using your fodder.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the FIFA World Cup Hero Robbie Keane SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
How to complete FIFA World Cup Hero Robbie Keane SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Premier League
- GK: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)
- LB: 82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad)
- CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)
- RB: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CDM: 84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Barcelona)
- LM: 85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus)
- CM: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)
- CM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
- RM: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)
- ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
Top Form
- GK: 86-rated TOTW Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)
- LB: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)
- CB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)
- RB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)
- CDM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CDM: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)
- CAM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)
- CAM: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)
- ST: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)
- ST: 87-rated David De Gea (Manchester United)
86-rated Squad
- GK: 87-rated David De Gea (Manchester United)
- LB: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
- CB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
- CB: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
- RB: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)
- CM: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CM: 89-rated TOTW Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- CM: 87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool)
- LW: 83-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)
- RW: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
- ST: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
87-rated Squad
- GK: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)
- LB: 88-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
- CB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
- CB: 84-rated De Paul (Atlético de Madrid)
- RB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)
- CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- CM: 88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CM: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
- LW: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)
- RW: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)
- ST: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)
88-rated Squad
- GK: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)
- LB: 88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)
- CB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)
- RB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
- CM: 88-rated TOTW Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CM: 88-rated Marquinhos Corrêa (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CDM: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)
- LW: 90-rated TOTW Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- RW: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- ST: 90-rated TOTW Carlos Casemiro (Manchester United)
89-rated Squad
- GK: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)
- LB: 89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Manchester United)
- CB: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)
- CB: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)
- RB: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)
- LM: 90-rated TOTW Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- CM: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- CM: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
- RM: 89-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
- ST: 91-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- ST: 91-rated Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)