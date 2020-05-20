How to complete Bundesliga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will give fans a guaranteed Bundesliga Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player if they complete it.

The Bundesliga TOTSSF squad was released last Friday, May 15. It’ll be available in packs until Friday, May 22. The Bundesliga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC is available for the next two days.

The guaranteed Bundesliga TOTSSF player, however, will be an untradeable card, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market. There are plenty of players who can boost your Ultimate Team, but the highest-rated cards are a 99-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 97-rated Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, a 96-rated Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and a 96-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

Image via EA Sports

If you choose to complete the Bundesliga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. This SBC costs 148,350 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 147,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 166,450 FUT coins on PC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content, at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Bundesliga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN.