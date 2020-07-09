How to complete Bernardo Silva SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This SBC will expire on July 16. Bernardo Silva gained this special card because he received the most votes out of three options to get a weak foot boost.

But EA also boosted some of his stats. Summer Heat Bernardo Silva is slightly better than his Player Moments 91-rated version, which was added in January. EA gave Summer Heat Bernardo Silva more Pace (+4), Shooting (+5), Passing (+6), Dribbling (+3), and Physical (+5) stats when compared to his Player Moments version.

Since Summer Heat Bernardo Silva’s dribbling is perfect, all you have to do is maximize his Pace, Shooting, and Physical stats with the hawk chemistry style and you’ll have one of the strongest attacking midfielders in the game.

There are plenty of quality links to use around Summer Heat Bernardo Silva, too, since he plays in the Premier League and is Portuguese. You can use any version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio and grind for the Summer Heat 94-rated edition of Bruno Fernandes, which is achievable by completing in-game objectives.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Bernardo Silva SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first must be an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and a Manchester City player. The second squad requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Premier League player on it. The third solution requires 11 players with five chemistry minimum. This SBC costs around 250,000 FUT coins at the moment if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Ribéry right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester City

GK: Roman Bürki 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) CB: Thomas Delaney 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Delaney 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Mats Hummels 89-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 89-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: İlkay Gündoğan 84-rated (Manchester City)

İlkay Gündoğan 84-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Charles Aránguiz 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LW: Filip Kostić 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Emil Forsberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Emil Forsberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Bas Dost 82-rated ((Eintracht Frankfurt)

Premier League

GK: Pepe Reina 82-rated (Aston Villa)

Pepe Reina 82-rated (Aston Villa) LB: James Milner 81-rated (Liverpool)

James Milner 81-rated (Liverpool) CB: Nemanja Matić 81-rated (Manchester United)

Nemanja Matić 81-rated (Manchester United) CB: Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace) RB: Eric Bailly 80-rated (Manchester United)

Eric Bailly 80-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Lisandro Martínez 86-rated (Ajax)

Lisandro Martínez 86-rated (Ajax) LM: Steven Bergwijn 86-rated (PSV)

Steven Bergwijn 86-rated (PSV) CM: Dušan Tadić 85-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 85-rated (Ajax) CM: Hakim Ziyech 87-rated (Ajax)

Hakim Ziyech 87-rated (Ajax) RM: André Onana 86-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 86-rated (Ajax) ST: Donyell Malen 86-rated (PSV)

