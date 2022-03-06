How do you get the FIFA 22 x Apex Legends bundle?

Get Octane off the pi—wait, that's not how it works.

It looks like EA is taking a page out of Fortnite’s books. The Apex Legends universe collides with one of the publisher’s existing IPs, FIFA 22.

Apex-themed cosmetics arrived in FIFA Ultimate Team, allowing players to represent their love for Apex inside FIFA 22. Featuring Legends kits to Badges and Tifos, the Apex bundles are on sale for 1,500 FIFA points or 180,000 FIFA coins, and players can grab the collaboration until April 8.

To get the FIFA 22 x Apex Legends bundle, you’ll need to do the following:

Launch FIFA 22

Head to the Store

Apex bundles will be on display as Featured Bundles

Click on the bundle

You can complete the purchase by spending 1,500 FIFA points

The Apex bundle features:

Legends – Badge

Gibraltar – Badge

Wraith – Badge

Legends – Home Kit

Legends – Third Kit

Legends – Away Kit

Legends – Tifo

Olympus – XL Tifo

While FIFA 22 players can enjoy the best of both worlds in the Ultimate Team, Apex players may need to wait a bit longer to expand their cosmetics collections with collaborations. EA hasn’t been known for its crossover events and skins, though the company has released a series of gun charms in Apex from both EA and Respawn titles.

The Apex bundle in FIFA 22 will be available until April 8.