Here are our FIFA 20 TOTW 26 predictions

Following the end of another week of league matches, EA Sports will reveal one more FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW), which will be the 26th week.

The newest TOTW will be officially revealed on Thursday, March 12 at 7am CT and it’ll be available in FUT packs at 1pm CT. All of the previous TOTW 25 cards will be removed from packs, so you only have two more days to pack players such as Philippe Coutinho from Bayern Munich and Daniel Carvajal from Real Madrid.

The following list of TOTW 26 predictions has a few awesome cards that can definitely improve your Ultimate Team. It features Sadio Mané from Liverpool, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manched United, and Bernd Leno from Arsenal.

Here are our predictions for TOTW 26. It includes the players’ expected new overall rating as well as the overall from its gold and previous TOTW card.

First team

GK: Bernd Leno 84 -> 86 (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 84 -> 86 (Arsenal) RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 79 -> 82 -> 84 (Manchester United)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 79 -> 82 -> 84 (Manchester United) RB: Sean Klaiber 73 -> 79 -> 82 (FC Utrecht)

Sean Klaiber 73 -> 79 -> 82 (FC Utrecht) CB: Sidnei 80 -> 83 (Real Bétis)

Sidnei 80 -> 83 (Real Bétis) CM: Aaron Ramsey 83 -> 85 (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83 -> 85 (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Ross Barkley 79 -> 82 (Chelsea)

Ross Barkley 79 -> 82 (Chelsea) RW: Dušan Tadić 84 -> 86 (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84 -> 86 (Ajax) LW: Sadio Mané 88 -> 89 -> 90 -> 91 (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 88 -> 89 -> 90 -> 91 (Liverpool) ST: Kasper Dolberg 76 -> 81 -> 84 (Nice)

Kasper Dolberg 76 -> 81 -> 84 (Nice) ST: Francesco Caputo 75 -> 81 – > 84 -> 86 (Sassuolo)

Francesco Caputo 75 -> 81 – > 84 -> 86 (Sassuolo) ST: Fabio Quagliarella 83 -> 85 -> 87 (Sampdoria)

Substitutes

GK: Guilherme 78 -> 80 (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Guilherme 78 -> 80 (Lokomotiv Moscow) CB: Ike Opara 74 -> 78 (Minnesota United)

Ike Opara 74 -> 78 (Minnesota United) RB: Fabricio Bustos 77 -> 79 (Independiente)

Fabricio Bustos 77 -> 79 (Independiente) CM: Antonin Bobichon 72 -> 79 (Angers SCO)

Antonin Bobichon 72 -> 79 (Angers SCO) CAM: Michel Vlap 75 -> 80 (Anderlecht)

Michel Vlap 75 -> 80 (Anderlecht) CF: Paulinho 71 -> 80 (Bayer Leverkusen)

Paulinho 71 -> 80 (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Tim Kleindienst 71 -> 77 (FC Heidenheim)

Reserves