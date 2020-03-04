EA Sports revealed the newest Team of the Week (TOTW) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done. The TOTW 25 will replace the former batch of TOTW players today at 12pm CT in FUT packs. The cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released.

4⃣ 🇪🇸 players feature in the #TOTW starting XI! 💪🔥



Available in packs at 6PM ⏰UK #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/Pv2GNNbRtK — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 4, 2020

This week isn’t as good as last week, but there are still some solid options to boost your Ultimate Team. Philippe Coutinho 89 from Bayern Munich is likely the most usable player out of all these cards, but Daniel Carvajal 87 from Real Madrid is also a solid pick.

Here’s FIFA TOTW 25. It includes the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card—if he had one before.

First team

Vicente Guaita 79 -> 82 (Crystal Palace) LWB: Marcos Alonso 81 -> 84 -> 86 (Chelsea)

Marcos Alonso 81 -> 84 -> 86 (Chelsea) LB: Ramy Bensebaini 77 -> 81 -> 84 (Borussia Mönchengladback)

Ramy Bensebaini 77 -> 81 -> 84 (Borussia Mönchengladback) RB: Daniel Carvajal 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Real Madrid)

Daniel Carvajal 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Real Madrid) CB: Kostas Manolas 85 -> 86 (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 85 -> 86 (Napoli) CM: Saúl Ñiguez 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Atlético Madrid)

Saúl Ñiguez 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Atlético Madrid) LM: Fabián Orellana 79 -> 82 -> 84 (Eibar)

Fabián Orellana 79 -> 82 -> 84 (Eibar) RM: Calvin Stengs 75 -> 81 -> 84 (AZ)

Calvin Stengs 75 -> 81 -> 84 (AZ) LW: Philippe Coutinho 86 -> 87 -> 88 -> 89 (Bayern Munich)

Philippe Coutinho 86 -> 87 -> 88 -> 89 (Bayern Munich) ST: Darío Benedetto 79 -> 82 -> 84 Olympique de Marseille)

Darío Benedetto 79 -> 82 -> 84 Olympique de Marseille) ST: Duván Zapata 82 -> 84 -> 86 (Atalanta)

Substitutes

GK: Predrag Rajković 73 -> 76 -> 79 (Stade de Reims)

Predrag Rajković 73 -> 76 -> 79 (Stade de Reims) LB: Fernando Marçal 77 -> 81

Fernando Marçal 77 -> 81 CM: Téji Savanier 79 -> 82 (Montpellier)

Téji Savanier 79 -> 82 (Montpellier) RM: Ismaïla Sarr 78 – > 82 (Watford)

Ismaïla Sarr 78 – > 82 (Watford) CF: André-Pierre Gignac 80 -> 83 (Tigres)

André-Pierre Gignac 80 -> 83 (Tigres) ST: Nikola Kalinic 79 -> 82 (AS Roma)

Nikola Kalinic 79 -> 82 (AS Roma) ST: Dieumerci Mbokani 78 -> 82 (Royal Antwerp)

