FIFA 23 will officially meet with its fans on Sep. 30, but lucky fans were able to try out the latest that EA had to offer before the game’s release during its beta.

During the beta, players got to test out all the new mechanics and changes in FIFA 23. The FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) is hands down the most popular game mode in the game, and any additions to the game generally draw attention.

FUT Moments is a new addition to the Ultimate Team experience, and it’s likely to become an incremental part of the game when it comes to improving rosters.

What is FUT Moments?

FUT Moments is a single-player game mode in the Ultimate Team.

The game mode features short in-game scenarios that players are challenged to complete with their player of choice.

Players are rewarded with Stars when they complete a FUT Moment. Stars are a new currency in FIFA 23, which can be used to purchase Packs and other various items in the game.

Play FUT Moments via Stories in FIFA 23

Players will need to pick a Story to start playing FUT Moments. Stories feature the in-game scenarios, Moments, that are categorized under Chapters. The Stories will range in difficulty. One of them may require players to score simple goals in a chapter, while others may require them to think outside of the box.

Even if you finish all the stories in FUT Moments, more will be added to the game. Some of the stories will be inspired by real-life events like iconic goals or assists.

When players start playing a Moment, they’ll be presented with challenges that they’ll need to complete to earn FUT Stars. If you’re looking to get the most FUT Stars from each moment, you’ll need to make sure to complete those challenges.

What are Stars in FIFA 23?

Stars are a new in-game currency in FIFA 23 which can be used to purchase packs or other items. Stars can be earned by completing FUT Moments challenges. Players will be able to earn more of them if they complete specific challenges and perform well in FUT Moments.