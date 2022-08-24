To all the die-hard FIFA fans who haven’t played the FIFA 23 closed beta, don’t tear your hair out–there is still time to have your shot on goal before the big release.

With the closed beta coming to an unfortunate end on Thursday, Sep. 1, FIFA fans have a week to slide their way into getting an early hit of football goodness. The closed beta started on Aug. 11 but there’s plenty of time to get a kick out of the newest instalment in the FIFA franchise before it’s too late.

Once you’ve opted into their emailing system (below), eager FIFA 23 participants will be emailed a code allowing them to access the closed beta for the remaining week.

The access is restricted however, with PlayStation and Xbox users getting preference over anyone with a PC, Stadia or Nintendo console. Unfortunately, the latter won’t have access to the closed FIFA 23 Beta at all, EA has confirmed.

Unfortunately, for the more popular users, EA is not allowing code sharing. EA states on their website “if you were to redeem someone else’s code, it would let you play because each one is tied to one EA account.”

The developer put their foot down, expressing that “sharing codes not only goes against our rules, but each closed beta code is unique to your account.”

Image via EA

FIFA 23 is set to be released on Sep. 30, with fans hoping it’ll improve on the gameplay mechanics of its predecessor. The newest member in the franchise is implementing cross-play with consoles in the same generation, allowing almost all players to battle it out on the pitch in Kick Off, Pro Clubs, and Ultimate Team.

For all things FIFA 23, stick to Dot Esports and our dedicated section.