FIFA 23 World Cup update gets a release date: Here are all the new features

EA Sports has officially confirmed the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup update that we all knew was coming to FIFA 23.

The FIFA 23 World Cup mode will become available for download on Nov. 9, 2022. The supported platforms are PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The mobile version will be launched a day earlier, on Nov. 8.

As some have already joked on Twitter, fans got a taste of the FIFA 23 World Cup game mode when it was accidentally made available to PlayStation 5 users. The app didn’t function properly back then, though, so there are plenty of surprises yet to come.

Headline World Cup features in FIFA 23

Through this FIFA 23 update, fans will be able to play as any of the 32 qualified nations in an authentic recreation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Players will have the option to customize their tournament experience by rearranging groups and substituting in 15 selected teams that didn’t make it to the finals.

There will be an online game mode, simply titled Online Tournament. In it, fans will fight through the knockout stages as any of the qualified nations, going up against other players from around the world.

FIFA World Cup: Live, a curated EA Sports World Cup experience, will be available to FIFA 23 players from Nov. 21 until Dec. 18, 2022. This app will be updated during the group and knockout stages of the tournament, allowing players to follow along with authentic fixtures and squads for each game.

Through FIFA World Cup: Live, you can play each match from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, both already played or yet to be played, with authentic squads and lineups. You can have the fate of the trophy in your hands and change the outcome of the entire tournament as the real thing is happening in Qatar.

In Your FIFA World Cup, players can choose a nation, select a live starting point from past or current matchdays, and play an authentic single-player tournament inheriting all the real-world progress made to date, including the lineups, match stats, and standings from the tournament so far, letting players take control of their favorite team’s destiny.

In terms of cosmetics, EA will shower fans with authentic team kits, stadium dressings, visuals, match balls, dedicated commentary, and more that will make them feel as if they are in Qatar all the way to the final tournament day.

World Cup FUT content in FIFA 23

FUT will live and breathe the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the entire duration of the tournament. EA will be releasing live items that receive progression upgrades based on each nation’s progress.

The first official promo event, World Cup Path to Glory, will be running from Nov. 11 to 23, which is still just the fourth day of group phase matches. It will contain 30 unique World Cup Heroes.

EA will fill the huge gap between the end of the FUT World Cup Heroes promo and the start of the quarterfinals by releasing items celebrating the best moments of the tournament thus far. The second main event, World Cup FUT Phenoms’ release, will coincide with the start of the quarterfinals.

Once the champion is crowned, the best performers in Qatar will be a part of the Team of the Tournament, permanently boosted FUT items that will certainly be among the strongest in FIFA 23 upon their launch.

The 2022 World Cup on FIFA 23 Mobile

Mobile users will get their 2022 FIFA World Cup update earlier, but it won’t be as grandiose. The new FIFA 23 Tournament Mode will allow fans to earn rewards based on their tournament progress and chosen difficulty.

Rewards will be usable after the launch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live event on Nov. 17. Once the live event begins, players can earn special World Cup Players by winning the tournament, which they can add to their FIFA Mobile Ultimate Team squad.

You can watch the official 2022 FIFA World Cup update trailer for further information on what’s coming to FIFA 23.