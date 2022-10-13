PS5 players got a first look at FIFA 23’s World Cup mode

It never ends with EA. FIFA 23 has been out for less than two weeks and the blunders just keep piling up. In the latest episode of “How did EA mess up this time” PlayStation 5 users were given early access to the FIFA 23 World Cup mode.

FIFA is like a box of chocolates. You never know which bug you’re gonna get. Some bugs break the gameplay, others the FUT Market. Some are simply funny and in these rare instances, we get a user-friendly glitch in the FIFA matrix.

PS5 players enjoyed the best kind of bug in FIFA 23. In what was certainly an accidental leak, owners of the current-gen Sony console were given early access to the FIFA 23 World Cup mode. Players didn’t need to do anything special, just click on the World Cup tab and the menu showed up in its unfinished glory.

We say unfinished because not a lot works as intended at present. Most match options are off-limits, although some players apparently were able to connect for online matches. A lot of nations don’t have a flag or a squad yet. The menu headers even state “placeholder” for anyone who might get confused that this is an official hidden launch.

This leak did two things: it gave us a look at the FIFA 23 World Cup menu design and it demonstrated just how unfinished the mode is about a month before its supposed launch.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set for kick-off on Nov. 20 in Qatar. We expect FIFA 23’s World Cup mode to be officially activated at least a week prior.