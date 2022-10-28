FIFA 23 player has scored over 150 goals in FUT with Peter Crouch

Like most online games out there, FIFA Ultimate Team has an established meta, which is always connected to pace somehow. The rules have always been that you cannot win with slow players, especially if it’s your attackers who aren’t up to speed.

FIFA 23 tried to deviate from these limitations by introducing the AcceleRATE mechanic, limiting the impact of dribbling and generally slowing the game down. Due to this change in philosophy, the pool of usable players in FUT grew exponentially. AceeleRATE in particular opened the door for a lot of players who would have never sniffed competitive FUT play in years past.

Being tall and strong is now a good thing because you’ll end up as a Lengthy player in FIFA 23. We’ve explained just how overpowered Lengthy players can be in this dedicated guide, but that’s not all that important for today’s story, which proves that even without AcceleRATE, FIFA 23 can be conquered with the most “anti-meta” soccer players out there.

Reddit user HadToCrackThat has posted a compilation of fabulous FUT goals that he’s scored with Peter Crouch. The 6-foot-7-inch tall English striker is among the FUT Heroes in FIFA 23. With his 74 pace and non-existent dribbling, he would be atop the aforementioned list of unusable players in FUT in seasons prior. But in FIFA 23, he is a goal machine in the right hands.

HadToCrackThat shares that he has scored 162 goals in 115 games in FUT with Crouch. But he’s far from satisfied with these numbers. The original title of the Reddit post is “Road to 1000 goals.” It looks like this FIFA 23 player plans to turn Crouch into his own personal Pelé.

The most impressive detail about Crouch’s goal-to-game ratio is that HadToCrackThat is playing on an old-gen console. The FIFA 23 version available on old-gen does not include any of the major gameplay features, like AcceleRATE and HyperMotion 2.

AcceleRATE would do wonders for Crouch’s effectiveness because he is a Lengthy player by default. If someone is able to score 1.5 goals per game with him on old-gen, then we suggest anyone on current-gen who has his FUT Heroes card at their disposal give the big fella a chance. We can’t imagine a lot of people were pleased to receive Crouch from the FUT Heroes promo, but he might not be as bad for their club as they thought.