FIFA 23 is already outselling FIFA 22 by a million copies

EA expects massive sales numbers from every FIFA release. With that taken into consideration, the publisher should still be pleased with FIFA 23’s performance in the sales department.

The first sales report EA provided on FIFA 23 came a week after its launch on Sept. 30, 2022. More than 10 million players logged into FIFA 23 in its first seven days of worldwide availability. This impressive number was enough to make EA’s latest release the most successful in the entire FIFA franchise.

Apparently, this overwhelming success has extended beyond just the first week. In a new update on sales figures coming as part of EA’s quarterly fiscal reports, the company revealed that FIFA 23 has sold 10 percent more units in its first four weeks on the market than FIFA 22 did for the same time period. The FUT community is also rising in numbers and is up six percent compared to last year.

EA usually reports on the actual number of FIFA copies sold in its end-of-the-year fiscal report, so these percentages are not supported by hard sales figures. The best we can do right now is go off of FIFA 22’s sales to create a relatively accurate idea of exactly how many FIFA 23 units EA has sold so far.

In its December 2021 report, EA revealed that FIFA 22 shipped 9 million copies worldwide. Nearly 80 percent of those came in its first week, so at the very least, FIFA 22 sold 7 million units within its first month of release. Increasing this number by 10 percent means that FIFA 23 has sold nearly 8 million units in a month at a bare minimum, almost a million more than its predecessor did in the same amount of time.

The growing sales could at least partially be attributed to the hype surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup and its implementation in FIFA 23. EA just announced the World Cup update’s release date and features, all of which look genuinely exciting.

Another factor could be that FIFA 23 is the last installment in the series as we know it. EA and FIFA could not negotiate terms for licensing contract extension, so this could very well be our last chance of receiving a soccer game that has all of the major licenses in one place.