FIFA 20’s TOTW likely to be canceled due to coronavirus affecting league fixtures

FIFA 20’s Team of the Week 26 (TOTW) might be the last one for a few weeks since many tournaments have already been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Four out of the five major soccer leagues—the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue One—are all postponed except the Bundesliga, which is still going to be played without an audience. This would make it difficult to have a TOTW in FIFA since the best players in the world are a part of these suspended leagues.

Secondary leagues, such as Liga NOS and Eredivisie, which often have one or two players on the TOTW, are also canceled for now. The leagues that aren’t suspended yet will likely follow suit in the next few hours. UEFA has already canceled the Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled for next week.

Without a TOTW, or one with just some irrelevant non-meta players, EA Sports will have to adjust its Weekend League rewards. Each player can earn “red picks,” cards that are a part of the TOTW, depending on how many wins they get in WL.

Many FIFA 20 players have been demanding that promo cards be included in WL rewards for months. This could be the perfect time for EA to implement this and make the player base happier.

It’s unclear, however, if EA will suspend the next TOTW. Yesterday, the company said it was monitoring the worldwide situation, but was planning to proceed with TOTW 27 based on league matches that will happen this weekend.