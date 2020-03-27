FIFA 20 players facing server issues after FUT birthday promo gets released

"There was a problem connecting with the FIFA Ultimate Team servers. Please try again later."

Several FIFA 20 players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC can’t connect to Ultimate Team today.

EA’s servers apparently crashed after the FUT birthday promo was introduced today at 1pm CT. Some players are seeing this message when they attempt to enter FUT: “There was a problem communicating with the FIFA Ultimate Team servers. Please try again later.”

Even those who entered the mode are unable to use it fully. Several players can’t enter any match in FUT or open the squad-building challenges (SBC) tab. EA Sports is aware of the problem and is investigating it.

We are aware players are having troubles logging into FUT and are actively investigating.



We'll post more updates in this thread as we get them. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) March 27, 2020

With millions of players living in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, server issues were expected to happen, especially after all of the content EA released today.

As per usual, EA may extend the current Weekend League if the servers aren’t fixed quickly so every player can complete their 30 online matches. EA may also extend the time people have to complete the FUT birthday objective-players. They were set to be available for one week, just like the promo cards and the SBC promo player.

With the servers down, this may be a good time for some offline FIFA 20 modes, such as career mode and VOLTA football, until FUT is fully back online.

We’ll update this story once FIFA 20’s servers are fixed.