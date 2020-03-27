EA Sports adds FUT birthday promo into FIFA 20

The FUT birthday promo has started today in FIFA 20 Ultimate team.

The promo celebrates Ultimate Team’s birthday, which was created in March 2009. EA Sports has added several cards that will be available in FUT packs for one week.

There are some new version of players that can definitely boost your Ultimate Team, such as Kylian Mbappé 94-rated from Paris Saint-Germain, Eden Hazard 94-rated from Real Madrid, and Marcus Rashford 90-rated from Manchester United.

Apart from packs and market, there are two players available once you complete a set of objectives: Karim Bellarabi 88-rated from Bayer Leverkusen and Lucas Paquetá 86-rated from Milan. These objectives will be available for one week and there’s no other way to get the cards.

For now, there’s only one squad-building challenge player (SBC): Mesut Özil 90-rated from Arsenal, who’s also available for one week. But EA may release other SBCs in the upcoming weeks.

Apart from the FUT birthday players, EA has added several sets of objectives to grind for that will give rewards such as FUT packs and experience points

Here’s everything you need to know about the new FIFA 20 FUT birthday cards.

The first set of FIFA 20 FUT birthday promo cards

Lucas Hernández 88 CB (Bayern Munich)

Djené 87 CB (Getafe)

João Cancelo 87 RB (Manchester City)

Moussa Sissoko 88 CM (Tottenham Hotspur)

Raphael Guerreiro 87 LM (Borussia Dortmund)

Kai Havertz 90 CAM (Bayer Leverkusen)

Iker Muniain 89 CAM (Athletic Bilbao)

Antoine Griezmann 92 CAM (Barcelona)

Mesut Özil 90 CAM (Arsenal)

Lucas Paquetá 86 CAM (Milan)

Nico Gaitán 85 CAM (Lille)

Allan Saint-Maximin 88 RW (Newcastle)

Karim Bellarabi 88 RW (Bayer Leverkusen)

Hirving Lozano 87 RW (Napoli)

Joaquín Correa 86 CF (Lazio)

Kylian Mbappé 94 ST (Paris Saint-Germain)

Eden Hazard 94 ST (Real Madrid)

Marcus Rashford 90 ST (Manchester United)

The objectives required to complete FUT birthday Bellarabi

Dribbled delivery: Assist with a through ball using midfielders with minimum 85 dribbling in three separate Division Rivals matches.

Skillfully driven: Score a low driven goal in two separate Division Rivals matches using midfielders with minimum of four stars skill moves (SM) and weak foot (WF).

Cross-fire: Assist with a Cross in five separate Division Rivals matches using Bundesliga players.

Midfield maestro: Score and assist in seven separate Rivals wins using Midfielders with a minimum of four stars SM.

The objectives required to complete FUT birthday Lucas Paquetá

Through vision: Assist with through ball in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum professional difficulty.

Samba sweet spot: Score a volley in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum world-class difficulty using Brazilian players.

Serie A skills: Score two goals in five separate Squad Battles wins on minimum world-class difficulty using Serie A players with a minimum of four stars SM.

World-class pass: Assist two goals in seven separate Squad Battles wins on minimum world-class difficulty using midfielders with a minimum of four stars SM and WF.

The squads required to complete FUT birthday Mesut Özil