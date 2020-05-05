FIFA 20 introduces new league SBC rewards for Premier League and Saudi Pro League in Ultimate Team

EA Sports added two new Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) players to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

They are a 90-rated Harry Maguire from Manchester United and a 90-rated Omar Al Soma from Al-Ahli. These two cards are now part of the league squad-building challenges (SBC) player pick rewards from the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, respectively.

Al Soma and Maguire TOTS League SBC cards look pretty damn good imo!



What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/QclgliiQ8Q — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) May 5, 2020

Many FIFA 20 players were expecting an attacker for the Premier League league SBC player pick reward, but Maguire will satisfy many Manchester United fans. The center back has been massively boosted from his 82-rated base gold card: Pace (+25), Passing (+21), and Defending (+10).

Some stats, however, still aren’t ideal for the current FUT meta that demands fast players. TOTSSF Maguire has low agility and balance, which means he could struggle against certain attackers, such as any version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain or Wissam Ben Yedder from Monaco.

As for Al Soma, he’s a great card, especially when compared to the rest of the Saudi Pro League TOTSSF cards that were released yesterday. The TOTSSF Al Soma is a well-rounded striker and perfectly fits the meta with his Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting.

To play with TOTSSF Maguire or TOTSSF Al Soma, you’ll have to complete their respective league SBC. Both of them cost a good chunk of FUT coins, though. The Premier League SBC requires around 320,000 FUT coins and the Saudi Pro League SBC costs around 150,000 FUT coins, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.