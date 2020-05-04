EA adds Saudi Pro League TOTSSF squad to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Saudi Pro League Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards have been introduced to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, EA Sports announced today.

The team itself has only 11 players in total, but EA also added two extra cards. One is an 89-rated TOTSSF Romarinho from Al-lttihad, which is achievable by completing a set of in-game objectives. The other is an 89-rated TOTSSF Cristian Guanca from Al-Shabab, which is available through squad-building challenges (SBC).

Many of the cards on the official Saudi Pro League TOTSSF’s team don’t fit the current FUT meta, but there are some exceptions, such as a 92-rated Sebastian Giovinco from Al-Hilal, a 90-rated Anselmo from Al-Wheda, and a 92-rated Abderrazak Hamdallah from Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League Team of the Season So Far is here! 👇 #TOTSSF #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/hqQ57QF6hS — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 4, 2020

You can now get one of these 11 players in FUT packs for a limited time. If you aren’t lucky enough, though, you can buy everyone apart from Romarinho and Guanca in the FUT market.

Here are all the Saudi Pro League TOTSSF players who were added to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The official squad

GK: Abdullah Al Mayoof 84-rated (Al-Hilal)

CB: Maicon 87-rated (Al-Nassr)

CB: Igor Rossi 85-rated (Al-Faisaly)

RB: Khalid Al-Ghannam 83-rated (Al-Nassr)

CDM: Petros 88-rated (Al-Nassr)

CDM: Anselmo 90-rated (Al-Wehda)

LM: Carlos Eduardo 87-rated (Al-Hilal)

RM: Nordin Amrabat (Al-Nassr)

CF: Sebastian Giovinco 92-rated (Al-Hilal)

ST: Bafétimbi Gomis 89-rated (Al-Hilal)

ST: Abderrazak Hamdallah 92-rated (Al-Nassr)

Objective player

ST: Romarinho 89-rated (Al-lttihad)

SBC player