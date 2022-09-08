Explaining the FIFA 23 Chemistry system rework: How to get more chemistry in FUT 23

FIFA 23 is looking to score more fans with the upcoming title by implementing a vast number of game-changing upgrades, with FIFA Ultimate Team being taken apart and rebuilt. The newest installment in EA’s FIFA, due to be released Sept. 30, is showcasing countless changes in visuals, gameplay, and overall experience with fans eager to get their hands on a copy.

FUT has seen a wide variety of upgrades, leaving its previous versions in the dust. In particular, EA has added a new chemistry system for the long-standing mode.

How does FUT chemistry work in FIFA 23?

A new feature of FUT is players will also have chemistry, no matter what position they’re in. Even if a striker and goalkeeper are in the same league, and on your team, they will have chemistry. Links have been effectively removed, with hybrid squads also benefiting from this change.

This feature is accompanied by a new chemistry display system. Three diamonds on your player card will determine how much chemistry your players have, with three blue diamonds meaning it’s at its peak.

The maximum chemistry level is now 33 points. The reasoning behind this is there are 11 players on the pitch, and three diamonds (11×3=33).

Leagues, nations, and clubs will be displayed in a menu on the left. The more FIFA players from the same country, league, or lineup, the higher chemistry a squad has.

Image via EA

How do players increase chemistry in FIFA 23?

Here’s a list of how to increase your chemistry in this year’s Ultimate Team:

2 players from the same nation or club = 1 additional chemistry

3 players from the same league = 1 additional chemistry

5 plays from the same nation or league = 2 additional chemistry

7 players from the same club = 3 additional chemistry

8 players from the same nation or league = 3 additional chemistry

Positional Changes in FIFA 23 FUT

Each member of your team has three positions available to tackle. Each position won’t affect the chemistry within your team. Make sure you don’t go too wild with position changes; if a player is out of the three spots available, your chemistry will suffer.

Image via EA

FIFA 23 has been leakier than bad plumbing recently, so hopefully, these major Ultimate Team chemistry changes can redeem the mess that has been its release so far.