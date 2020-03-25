EA Sports unveils TOTW Moments 2 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced the newest Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This is the second version of TOTW Moments, a feature implemented last week due to league fixtures being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The TOTW Moments replace the regular TOTW in everything, including packs, Weekend League rewards, and squad battles.

KDB, Pépé, Iñaki, Coman & Lucas!



This #TOTWMoments has some serious 🔥 power!



Available in packs at 6⃣PM UK ⏰

This batch of TOTW moments cards will be available in packs today at 1pm CT until next week when a new selection will be released. It has some players who can boost your Ultimate Team, such as Kevin De Bruyne 95-rated from Manchester City, Nicolas Pepé 87-rated from Arsenal, and Radja Nainggolan 87-rated from Cagliari.

Here are the FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 2. It includes the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card—if he had one before.

First team

GK: Pepe Reina 82 -> 84 (Aston Villa)

Pepe Reina 82 -> 84 (Aston Villa) RWB: Mathieu Debuchy 79 -> 82 (AS Saint-Éttiene)

Mathieu Debuchy 79 -> 82 (AS Saint-Éttiene) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 89 -> 90 (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 89 -> 90 (Napoli) CB: Fabian Schär 79 -> 82 (Newcastle United)

Fabian Schär 79 -> 82 (Newcastle United) CM: Kevin De Bruyne 91 -> 92 -> 94 -> 95 (Manchester United)

Kevin De Bruyne 91 -> 92 -> 94 -> 95 (Manchester United) LM: Rafa 82 -> 84 (Benfica)

Rafa 82 -> 84 (Benfica) RM: Nicolas Pépé 83 -> 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 83 -> 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Arsenal) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83 -> 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 83 -> 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Cagliari) LW: Kingsley Coman 84 -> 86 (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 84 -> 86 (Bayern Munich) ST: Lucas Moura 83 – > 85 (Tottenham Hotspur)

Lucas Moura 83 – > 85 (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Iñaki Williams 82 -> 86 (Athletic Bilbao)

Reserves