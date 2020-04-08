EA Sports reveals TOTW Moments 4 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added the newest set of Team of The Week Moments (TOTW) that will arrive in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This is the fourth version of TOTW Moments, a feature implemented due to league fixtures being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The TOTW Moments replace the regular TOTW in everything, including packs, Weekend League rewards, and squad battles.

94 Lewa 👀

90 Iličić 🚀

91 Sonny 😎



A new #TOTWMoments, live in #FUT20, from 6 p.m. UK pic.twitter.com/9ikVaFBX59 — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 8, 2020

This batch of TOTW moments cards will be available in packs today at 12am CT until next week when a new selection will be released. There are some cards that can definitely boost your own Ultimate team such as a 94-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 91-rated Son Heung-min from Tottenham, and a 90-rated Josip Iličić from Atalanta.

Here are the FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 4. They include the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card—if it had one before.

First team

GK: Pau López 83 -> 85 (Roma)

Pau López 83 -> 85 (Roma) RB: Hugo Mallo 78 -> 82 (Celta de Vigo)

Hugo Mallo 78 -> 82 (Celta de Vigo) CB: Makoto Hasebe 80 -> 83 (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Makoto Hasebe 80 -> 83 (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Dante 79 -> 82 (OGC Nice)

Dante 79 -> 82 (OGC Nice) LM: Adem Ljajić 81 -> 84 (Besiktas)

Adem Ljajić 81 -> 84 (Besiktas) RM: Anderson Talisca 83 -> 85 -> 86 (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 83 -> 85 -> 86 (Guangzhou Evergrande) RM: Pablo Sarabia 83 -> 86 (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pablo Sarabia 83 -> 86 (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Son Heung-min 87 -> 88 -> 90 -> 91 (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 87 -> 88 -> 90 -> 91 (Tottenham) ST: Jamie Vardy 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Leicester City)

Jamie Vardy 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Leicester City) ST: Josip Iličić 84 -> 86 -> 87 -> 88 -> 90 (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84 -> 86 -> 87 -> 88 -> 90 (Atalanta) ST: Robert Lewandowski 89 -> 90 -> 91 -> 93 -> 94 (Bayern Munich)

Reserves