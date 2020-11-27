EA Sports introduces 5 Record Breaker cards into FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

A new set of special cards has arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

They’re all Record Breaker cards, a FIFA promo that creates upgraded versions of players who broke a record in real-life soccer. The cards are a 91-rated version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, an 89-rated version of David Silva from Real Sociedad, an 88-rated version of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, an 87-rated version of Radamel Falcao García from Galatasaray, and an 86-rated version of Oscar dos Santos from Shanghai SIPG. They’ll be available in FUT packs until Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In 2017, Mbappé became the youngest player to score 10 UEFA Champions League goals. David Silva became the fastest player to achieve 200 Premier League wins in 2019, while Sancho was the youngest to reach 30 Bundesliga goals in 2020. Falcao scored the most goals in a single UEFA Europa League campaign in 2011 and Oscar had the most assists in a single Chinese Super League season in 2018.

All of these cards, including Falcao, have been decently upgraded and fit the current meta in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which relies on Pace. The Record Breakers version of Mbappé is the best of these cards because EA has given him +4 in Shooting, making him lethal in front of the goal.

With this promo, there’s even more content available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for the next few days. EA added the Best of Team of the Week (TOTW) cards yesterday along with three new Icon squad-building challenges.