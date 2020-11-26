EA adds Best of TOTW cards and 3 new Icon SBCs to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports reintroduced 11 cards from older Team of the Week (TOTW) squads and added three new Icon squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
The best old TOTW cards added again to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team include a 94-rated version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, a 91-rated Sadio Mané from Liverpool, an 89-rated N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea, an 86-rated Wissam Ben Yedder from AS Monaco, and an 86-rated Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. These cards will be in FUT packs until Dec. 1.
As for the Icon SBCs, EA introduced a mid 90-rated version of Dennis Bergkamp, a mid 88-rated version of Juan Sebástian Verón, and a base 85-rated version of Luis Hernández. Just like the Icon SBCs added last week, these aren’t worth much because the SBC value is close to their value on the FUT market but worse since SBC cards are untradeable items.
If you really want to play with these three Icons, you can complete the loan SBC versions, which are cheap and you’ll be able to use them forever in Friendly matches.
Here are all the Best of TOTW cards added today.
- Lionel Messi 94-rated (Barcelona)
- Robert Lewandowski 92-rated (Bayern Munich)
- Sadio Mané 91-rated (Liverpool)
- Sergio Ramos 90-rated (Real Madrid)
- N’Golo Kanté 89-rated (Chelsea)
- Alejandro Gómez 87-rated (Atalanta)
- Wissam Ben Yedder 86-rated (AS Monaco)
- Kyle Walker 86-rated (Manchester City)
- Marcus Rashford 86-rated (Manchester United)
- Federico Valverde 85-rated (Real Madrid)
- Renato Sanches 82-rated (Lille)