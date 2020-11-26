EA adds Best of TOTW cards and 3 new Icon SBCs to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There's plenty of content in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team available for the next few days.

EA Sports reintroduced 11 cards from older Team of the Week (TOTW) squads and added three new Icon squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The best old TOTW cards added again to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team include a 94-rated version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, a 91-rated Sadio Mané from Liverpool, an 89-rated N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea, an 86-rated Wissam Ben Yedder from AS Monaco, and an 86-rated Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. These cards will be in FUT packs until Dec. 1.

As for the Icon SBCs, EA introduced a mid 90-rated version of Dennis Bergkamp, a mid 88-rated version of Juan Sebástian Verón, and a base 85-rated version of Luis Hernández. Just like the Icon SBCs added last week, these aren’t worth much because the SBC value is close to their value on the FUT market but worse since SBC cards are untradeable items.

Best of Team of the Week, available now until December 1. #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/3AxsZdOzeT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 26, 2020

3 more Icon SBCs are now live in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/x68Y2Axn0Y — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 26, 2020

If you really want to play with these three Icons, you can complete the loan SBC versions, which are cheap and you’ll be able to use them forever in Friendly matches.

Here are all the Best of TOTW cards added today.