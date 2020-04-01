EA Sports adds TOTW Moments 3 into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The cards will be available today at 1pm CT.

EA Sports has introduced the newest set of Team of The Week Moments (TOTW) that will arrive in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This is the second version of TOTW Moments, a feature implemented due to league fixtures being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The TOTW Moments replace the regular TOTW in everything, including packs, Weekend League rewards, and squad battles.

This batch of TOTW moments cards will be available in packs today at 1pm CT until next week when a new selection will be released. Unfortunately, there aren’t many cards that will make a difference on players’ Ultimate Teams since none of them are rated high enough at this stage in the game.

Here are the FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3. It includes the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card—if he had one before.

First team

GK: Vicente Guaita 79 -> 82 -> 84 (Crystal Palace)

LB: Andrew Robertson 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Liverpool)

CB: Benjamin Hübner 78 -> 82 (TSG Hoffenheim)

CB: Marquinhos 86 -> 87 (Paris Saint-Germain)

CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84 -> 86 -> 87 (Leicester City)

CM: Sergeg Milinkovic-Savic 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Lazio)

CM: Thomas Partey 82 -> 84 -> 86 -> 87 (Atlético Madrid)

LM: Simone Verdi 80 > 83 (Torino)

RW: Carlos Vela 83 -> 85 -> 86 (Los Angeles FC)

ST: Duván Zapata 82 -> 84 -> 86 -> 87 (Atalanta)

ST: Iago Aspas 85 -> 86 -> 87 (Celta de Vigo)

Reserves