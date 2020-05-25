EA Sports adds Eredivisie TOTSSF squad to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The Eredivisie Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards have arrived in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, EA Sports announced today.

This squad will replace the Liga NOS TOTSSF cards in FUT packs for seven days. Aside from getting them from packs and the FUT market, you can pack one of them in your Weekend League rewards on May 28 if you attended the last competition or test one of them in FUT Draft.

The highest-rated Eredivisie TOTSSF cards are a 96-rated Hakim Ziyech, a 95-rated Quincy Promes, and a 94-rated Donny van de Beek, all from Ajax, which dominates the Eredivisie TOTSSF squad. Apart from the Ajax cards, there’s a 94-rated version of Oussama Idrissi from AZ.

In addition to the official squad, EA also added one more Eredivisie TOTSSF card. It’s a 91-rated Lisandro Martínez from Ajax, which is available for free for seven days by completing in-game objectives.

Here are all of the Eredivisie TOTSSF cards that were added to FIFA 20 today.

First team

GK: Marco Bizot 88-rated (AZ)

Marco Bizot 88-rated (AZ) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 93-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 93-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 92-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 92-rated (Ajax) RB: Denzel Dumfries 90-rated (PSV)

Denzel Dumfries 90-rated (PSV) CDM: Teun Koopmeiners 88-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 88-rated (AZ) CDM: Donny van de Beek 94-rated (Ajax)

Donny van de Beek 94-rated (Ajax) CM: Fredrik Midtsjø 89-rated (AZ)

Fredrik Midtsjø 89-rated (AZ) LM: Quincy Promes 95-rated (Ajax)

Quincy Promes 95-rated (Ajax) CAM: Hakim Ziyech 96-rated (Ajax)

Hakim Ziyech 96-rated (Ajax) LW: Oussama Idrissi 94-rated (AZ)

Oussama Idrissi 94-rated (AZ) ST: Cyriel Dessers 89-rated (Heracles)

Objectives player