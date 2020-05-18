EA Sports adds Liga NOS TOTSSF squad to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The Liga NOS Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards have arrived in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, EA Sports announced today.

This squad will replace the Süper Lig TOTSSF cards in FUT packs for seven days. Apart from getting them from packs and the FUT market, you can pack one of them in your Weekend League rewards on Thursday if you attended the last competition or test one of them in FUT Draft.

The highest-rated Liga NOS TOTSSF cards are a 94-rated Alex Telles from Porto, a 94-rated Pizzi, a 93-rated Rafa, a 92-rated Adel Taarabt, and a 92-rated Gabriel all from Benfica.

Portugal's best and brightest: The Liga NOS Team of the Season So Far is live in #FUT20 🇵🇹 #TOTSSF pic.twitter.com/kMZg3Syt9P — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 18, 2020

Apart from the official squad, EA has also added two more Liga NOS TOTSSF cards. They are a 90-rated Luis Díaz from Porto, which is available through squad-building challenges (SBC), and a 91-rated Jérémy Mathieu from Sporting, which you can get for free by completing in-game objectives.

Here are all of the Liga NOSTOTSSF cards that were added to FIFA 20 today.

