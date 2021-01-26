EA reveals the TOTY Back Line players’ ratings in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

All of the TOTY players have received their ratings now.

EA Sports released the back line players’ ratings for the Team of the Year (TOTY) squad today.

The chosen four defenders and one goalkeeper are a 93-rated Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, a 94-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, a 96-rated Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool, 96-rated Manuel Neuer from bayern Munich, and a 96-rated Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid.

The full TOTY was already decided but EA chose to release the players’ ratings across the last week, starting on Jan. 22. Each set was available for two days and the same goes for this TOTY set of players, which replaced the midfielders announced on Jan 24.

Guardians at the back. 🧱



Introducing the ratings for your Team of the Year Back Line.#TOTY #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/FhIwm56Q3n — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 26, 2021

The 93-rated TOTY Davies received a massive increase in his skills, especially to his Passing (+20), Shooting (+16), Defending (+15), and Dribbling (+14) stats when compared to his 81-rated gold version, carrying an unbelievable Pace of 99.

No other player from this set achieved 99-rated skills. And from all of the TOTY players, only the 97-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain got 99 Pace. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemont Calcio, Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich came close at 98.

The 94-rated TOTY Alexander-Arnold was also given incredible upgrades to his Shooting (+15), Physical (+13), Pace (+12), and Defending (+11) when compared with his 87-rated gold card.

The 96-rated TOTY Virgil van Dijk got a good boost to his Pace (+17) and Dribbling (+10) when compared to his 90-rated gold version, but not as much as the others when it comes to his other abilities.

The 96-rated Ramos was given great upgrades to his Dribbling (+13), Pace (+12), Passing (+11), and Shooting (+9) when compared with his 89-rated gold card.

The 96-rated TOTY Neuer received different increases from the other cards, focusing on his goalkeeper skills, such as Speed (+12), Diving (+8), Positioning (+8), and Reflexes (+7) when looking at his 89 gold version card..

In total, 18 defenders and seven goalkeepers were nominated alongside 26 attackers and 19 midfielders. Here’s the full list of the TOTY chosen players:

96-rated Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich

94-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

96-rated Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool

96-rated Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid

93-rated Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich

97-rated Bruno Fernandes Manchester United

96-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City

96-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich

97-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain

98-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemont Calcio

The list of nominated defenders and goalkeepers includes talented players like Andrew Robertson from Liverpool, Marquinhos from Paris Saint-Germain, and Alisson Becker from Liverpool who didn’t make the cut.