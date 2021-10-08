EA releases second Ones to Watch team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The second Ones to Watch (OTW) team is now live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This set of cards will be available in packs starting today.

The Ones to Watch promotion celebrates the biggest moves during the summer transfer window and will bring dynamic items depending on real-life performances throughout the season. EA will release the third team next week.

Here we go again 😎 #OnesToWatch Team 2's landed. More of the transfer window's biggest movers, with the potential to upgrade all season long 💪 #FIFA22



Learn more about how #OTWs work 👉 https://t.co/LDLuZLh0bE pic.twitter.com/LYMahEEtUe — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 8, 2021

The OTW players will get an upgrade when they receive a qualifying performance-based Inform, like Team of the Week and Man of the Match items. They can also be upgraded via the Wins to Watch mechanic.

If the player’s team wins five out of their next 10 domestic league games starting today, they’re eligible for a one-time +1 Inform upgrade.

The OTW players don’t have to participate in the games for them to count for the upgrade, however. Those who pre-ordered FIFA 22 will also receive an untradable OTW player item.

Here are all the players from the second Ones to Watch team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Player Previous club New club Rating Lionel Messi Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain 93 Romelu Lukaku Internazionale Chelsea 88 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain 88 Memphis Depay Lyon Barcelona 85 Marcel Sabitzer RB Leipzig Bayern Munich 84 Rodrigo De Paul Udinese Atlético de Madrid 82 Daniel “Danny” Ings Southampton Aston Villa 81 Marc Cucurella Getafe Brighton 81 Fikayo Tomori Chelsea Milan 79 Ibrahima Konaté RB Leipzig Liverpool 78 Héctor Bellerín Arsenal Real Betis 78

EA also released an OTW Georginio Wijnaldum SBC today. You can check out all of the Ones to Watch players on our list.