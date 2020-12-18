EA adds remaining Prime icons to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced 50 Prime Icons to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

These 50 Prime Icons will be replacing their Base Icon versions in FUT packs. You can earn FUT packs by completing in-game objectives or playing modes like the Weekend League, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Draft. EA previously added half of the Prime Icons on Dec. 11.

The remaining Prime Icons not already available in #FIFA21 have now replaced their Base versions in packs. #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/iZWeQAYciu — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 18, 2020

Some of these Prime Icons are valuable cards, such as Diego Maradona (97-rated), Zinedine Zidane (96-rated), Johan Cruijff (94-rated), Paolo Maldini (94-rated), Ferenc Puskás (94-rated), George Best (93-rated), and Éric Cantona (93-rated). But you can make a good amount of FUT coins aside from the Prime Icon you pack.

Packing an Icon in Ultimate Team is extremely rare, though, so it isn’t really worth buying FIFA points to open FUT packs. Here are all of the Prime Icons EA introduced today sorted by rating.

97-rated

Maradona (Argentina)

96-rated

Zidane (France)

94-rated

Cruijff (Netherlands)

Maldini (Italy)

Puskás (Hungary)

93-rated

Franco Baresi (Italy)

Lothar Matthäus (Germany)

Cantona (France)

George Best (Northern Ireland)

Carlos Alberto Torres (Brazil)

Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

92-rated

Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgary)

Bobby Moore (England)

Gary Lineker (England)

Alessandro Del Piero (Italy)

Carles Puyol (Spain)

Peter Shmeichel (Denmark)

Kenny Dalglish (Scotland)

Rivaldo (Brazil)

91-rated

Marcel Desailly (France)

Michael Ballack (Germany)

David Trezeguet (France)

Pavel Nedvěd (Czech Republic)

Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)

Juán Román Riquelme (Argentina)

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)

Phillip Lahm (Germany)

Gheorghe Hagi (Romania)

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

Sócrates (Brazil)

Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)

Patrick Vieira (France)

Ian Rush (Wales)

Paul Scholes (England)

90-rated

Gianfranco Zola (Italy)

Claude Makélélé (France)

Jari Litmanen (Finland)

Michael Essien (Ghana)

Nemanja Vidić (Serbia)

Luis Hernández (Mexico)

Frank Rijkaard (Netherlands)

Marc Overmars (Netherlands)

Henrik Larsson (Sweden)

Christian Vieri (Italy)

Juan Sebastián Verón (Argentina)

Roy Keane (Ireland)

89-rated

Ian Wright (England)

Ashley Cole (England)

88-rated