EA Sports adds first batch of Prime Icons to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced 51 Prime Icons in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

These 51 Prime Icons will be replacing their Base Icon versions in FUT packs. You can earn FUT packs by completing in-game objectives or playing modes like the Weekend League, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Draft.

Some of these Prime Icons are superb cards, such as Pelé (98-rated), Ronaldo (96-rated), Ronaldinho (94-rated), Ruud Gullit (93-rated), Thierry Henry (93-rated), Eusébio (92-rated), and Samuel Eto’o (92-rated). But they can make you a good amount of FUT coins, independent of the Prime Icon you pack.

Packing an Icon in Ultimate Team is extremely rare, though, so it isn’t really worth buying FIFA points to open FUT packs. EA is expected to introduce the rest of the Prime Icons in FUT packs after the second season of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ends in 21 days.

Here are all of the Prime Icons EA introduced today sorted by rating.

98-rated

Pelé (Brazil)

96-rated

Ronaldo (Brazil)

94-rated

Ronaldinho (Brazil)

Lev Yashin (Russia)

Garrincha (Brazil)

93-rated

Gullit (Netherlands)

Henry (France)

Xavi Hernández(Spain)

Roberto Baggio (Italy)

Eusébio (Portugal)

92-rated

David Beckham (England)

Luís Figo (Portugal)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)

Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)

Emilio Butragueño (Spain)

Raúl González (Spain)

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

Ryan Giggs (Wales)

Javier Zanetti (Argentina)

Alessandro Nesta (Italy)

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

Hugo Sánchez (México)

91-rated

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

Miroslav Klose (Germany)

Laurent Blanc (France)

Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

Michael Laudrup (Denmark)

Fernando Hierro (Spain)

Kaká (Brazil)

Fernando Torres (Spain)

Petr Čech (Czech Republic)

Steven Gerrard (England)

Michael Owen (England)

Robert Pirès (France)

Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands)

Alan Shearer (England)

90-rated

Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria)

Rui Costa (Portugal)

Filippo Inzaghi (Italy)

Emmanuel Petit (France)

Frank Lampard (England)

Rio Ferdinand (England)

Hernán Crespo (Argentina)

Deco (Portugal)

Davor Šuker (Croatia)

Pep Guardiola (Spain)

89-rated