EA adds new Rulebreakers cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The promo will be available for four days.

The second team of Rulebreakers arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The promo kicked off last week with several new versions of players “who defy the status quo,” according to EA’s official website. The majority of these new cards will be available in FUT packs for four days, which you can buy with FIFA points or earn by completing objectives, playing FUT draft, Squad Battles matches, Weekend League, or Division Rivals.

The best Rulebreakers cards in packs are an 88-rated version of Ángel Di María from Paris Saint-Germain and 87-rated versions of Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), and Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale).

Aside from packs and the market, there are two players available through other methods. You can pick one out of two 85-rated versions of Karim Bellarabi from Bayer Leverkusen in squad-building challenges (SBC) and there’s a special 74-rated version of Adebayo Akinfenwa from Wycombe Wanderers obtainable through in-game objectives.

Here are all of the Rulebreakers cards that EA added today.

Available in packs or FUT market

Ángel Di María 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Reus 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Romelu Lukaku 87-rated (Internazionale)

Paul Pogba 87-rated (Manchester United)

José María Giménez 86-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Juan Cuadrado 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Teixeira 83-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Daniel Podence 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu 83-rated (Milan)

Patrick van Aanholt 83-rated (Crystal Palace)

Ike Opara 82-rated (Minnesota United)

Objectives

Adebayo Akinfenwa 74-rated (Wycombe Wanderers)

SBC