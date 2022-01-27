All TOTY cards now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced all 11 Team of the Year (TOTY) cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

All of the cards make their way into FUT packs exactly one week after EA revealed which players were elected by the community. The devs released the attackers first, replaced them with the midfielders, and lastly added the defenders and goalkeeper. Now, all 11 TOTY cards can be found in FUT packs at the same time.

The best XI in the world 🔥



The full #TOTY is available in #FUT now!#FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/yU6KZ6mRzN — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 27, 2022

Traditionally, the full squad has been released after the 12th man of the TOTY was voted by the community. For now, it’s unclear when EA is going to release the last special card of the promo.

EA didn’t reveal how long the TOTY cards will be in packs, but they’ll be up for at least three days if the devs follow what’s been done in past editions of FIFA Ultimate Team. Some TOTY cards like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and N’Golo Kanté are more expensive than others, but overall, if you pack a tradeable TOTY card, you can sell it to profit a lot of coins.

Here are the 11 players who won the community vote to gain a TOTY card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.