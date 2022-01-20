EA Sports unveils FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Year

The cards will be added to the game soon.

EA Sports has revealed the 11 soccer players who will gain a Team of the Year (TOTY) card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team based on the community’s voting.

TOTY is one of the most-anticipated promos in FIFA Ultimate Team every single year because the players who gain a special card receive absurd stat boosts that make them good until the end of the game cycle. EA had shortlisted 80 options for the voting process, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.

The TOTY squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starts with Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) in goal, followed by João Cancelo (Manchester City), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), and Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) in the backline. The three midfielders are Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jorginho (Chelsea), and N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea). The attackers who wrap up the team are Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), and Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain). The last two are the highest-rated players on the team.

🏆 Football's best, decided by you.

This is your #TOTY. pic.twitter.com/eyK03VbFgh — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 20, 2022

These special cards will be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team in the near future. Given that they’re some of the highest-rated players of the entire game mode, they won’t be cheap for those who want to acquire them on the FUT market rather than just trying their luck in loot boxes.

Here’s the overall rating of the 11 players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s TOTY.