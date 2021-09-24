When is ‘The Final Mr. Sakurai Presents” and how to watch the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal

Instead of revealing the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter during the most recent Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo announced that series creator Masahiro Sakurai will do the honors on Oct. 5 in “The Final Mr. Sakurai Presents.”

Mr. Sakurai Presents is a series of broadcasts hosted by Sakurai that give detailed information about the decision-making, development, and final version of each DLC character that is added to the Ultimate roster.

The Final Mr. Sakurai Presents will be streamed on Oct. 5 at 9am CT on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. The entire thing is pre-recorded, so the content of the broadcast won’t actually be live, instead simply premiering live with the VOD set to be available immediately after.

Nintendo has already confirmed this final presentation will run for around 40 minutes. Additional information, such as new Mii Costumes, a full list of any soundtrack additions, and more should also be included.

This will be the final presentation of this style for Ultimate since it will bring Fighters Pass Vol. Two and the game’s DLC character additions to an end. As such, there will likely be some form of final sendoff from Sakurai and info on potential future updates and content beyond the Fighters Pass.