When does Marvin the Martian release in MultiVersus?

MultiVersus was the hottest fighting game of this past summer thanks to its free-to-play model and the inclusion of popular characters from the last several decades of TV and movies. With a new fighter releasing every two weeks during season one, many players are waiting for the next one. And today, during the downtime for the season two update, Marvin the Martian was confirmed.

The character and his moveset were leaked right before he was announced, but many players were excited nonetheless. Here’s all the information you need to know about when Marvin the Martian will release in MultiVersus.

When will Marvin the Martian be released in MultiVersus?

Shortly after season two went live, Player First Games put out an official news post that gives some more information about what players can expect. Marvin the Martian will be coming to MultiVersus “soon,” according to Player First Games. That’s all it says about his entry, but it’s worth noting that we’re already around the two-week mark that usually happens per new character.

Sometimes, this has extended early into a third week when there have been delays or other issues with rolling out a character. Player First Games head Tony Hyunh often tweets that characters are coming “soon” up to a week ahead of their release, so this could also be another indication. But this is just speculation based on the initial blog post.

Marvin will be represented in all his attempted world-dominating abilities, looking just like his character from all the old Looney Tunes cartoons. While PFG admits that this is yet another “fruitless attempt to claim victory,” the Martian will still likely be able to put up a fair fight when he’s finally released onto the battlefield.

Marvin was previously leaked in the game files among other early characters and it looks like it’s finally his time to shine. That’s all the information you need to know about when Marvin the Martian will be released in MultiVersus.