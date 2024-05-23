agent msith multiversus trailer
When does Agent Smith from the Matrix release in MultiVersus?

He's coming.
The Matrix’s Agent Smith is joining the MultiVersus roster for the game’s first season, but he won’t be available at launch on May 28.

Among season one’s four new characters, which include Adventure Time’s Banana Guard, DC’s Joker, and horror icon Jason Voorhees, only Agent Smith won’t be available from the beginning. Instead, the character arrives later as the first of many DLC fighters. So, when does he release?

When will Agent Smith be released in MultiVersus?

Agent Smith currently has no official release date in MultiVersus, but he is expected to drop during the first season after the game’s relaunch.

The first season of MultiVersus runs for around eight weeks. So, Agent Smith could be added as the game’s first DLC character any time between now and roughly July 23.

Aside from Agent Smith, MultiVersus already has a broad cast of new characters for players to jump into, including The Joker, Jason, and Banana Guard. With so many other characters and franchises represented in MultiVerse, we can’t wait to see who shows up next.

After Agent Smith, we have no confirmation of who else is coming, especially as we head into the new season and get new battle passes. Still, with the Summer Game Fest and other events on the horizon, we doubt it’ll be long until we get a teaser of who else is joining the roster. Powerpuff Girls, anyone?

