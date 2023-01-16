When do MultiVersus’ Founder’s Pack bundles go away?

Last chance to let everyone know how important you are.

MultiVersus became a hit when it was released last summer and somehow managed to release a character roughly every two weeks throughout the end of the year.

While the company has been taking some time before it releases new updates, there’s finally been an update. It’s the announcement that players will soon lose access to the Founder’s edition, however. Here’s all the information you need to know about when the Founder’s pack will be retired in MultiVersus.

When will the MultiVersus Founder’s Packs be retired?

According to a post from the official MultiVersus account, the Founder’s Packs will stop being sold on Feb. 14 at 11am CT. This means that this will be players’ last opportunity to get things like free character tokens and a golden username. The Founder’s pack comes in three different editions, Standard, Deluxe, and Premium, with different tiers of awards.

The Founders Packs are heading to retirement! February 14th @ 9am PST will be their last time to shine. — MultiVersus (@multiversus) January 16, 2023

Since the game launched in beta, players have had the option to purchase one of the different packs that would grant them different awards, including:

Standard Edition 15 Character Tickets One rare banner 300 Gleamium

Deluxe Edition 20 Character Tickets One rare banner One premium battle pass One epic banner One epic ring-out effect 1,000 Gleamium

Premium Edition 30 Character Tickets One rare banner Three premium battle pass One epic banner One epic ring-out effect One legendary banner One legendary ring out effect A unique gold nameplate 2,500 Gleamium



This is the only way that players are able to get Character Tickets, which guarantee an unlock for any fighter now or in the future. There are also many different ringouts and banners that players can unlock, although it’s unclear if these will appear in the Shop at some point in the future.

While it’s unclear why MultiVersus is getting rid of the Founder’s editions, it could be a sign that the game is moving out of its beta phase. Game director Tony Huynh has been teasing an update sometime in the near future, but nothing has been confirmed yet.