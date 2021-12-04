Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown to add Yakuza series crossover DLC on Dec. 8

Sega is all about using its various IP in crossovers, whether that be within its own titles or putting its iconic characters in other games. In the latest crossover, Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio is bringing characters and other content from the Yakuza franchise to Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

This “Collaboration Pack” will bring iconic character costumes and 20 music tracks from across the Yakuza series to the game on Dec. 8.

The costumes vary, giving several fighters on the VF5FU roster looks based on some of the most popular characters from Yakuza. This includes a Kazuma Kiryu outfit for Akira Yuki and Brad Burns going full Ichiban Kasuga.

Image via Sega

A collaboration like this makes sense, considering the Yakuza series is more popular now than it has ever been thanks to multiple successful launches for games in the West over recent years. Along with that, RGG co-developed this remastered version of VF5 alongside Sega AM2 using the Dragon Engine, which is the primary engine used by RGG on the Yakuza games and likely makes reusing assets much easier.

This new DLC doesn’t just stop with Yakuza costumes and music, though. It also adds 20 re-arranged tracks from Virtua Fighter 3. Here is the full list of what fans can expect when the update goes live on Dec. 8 for all players: