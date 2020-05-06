Ultra Instinct Goku coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ on May 22

It’s been three months since Kefla arrived in Dragon Ball FighterZ and fans have been a little restless while waiting to find out the identity of the next DLC character.

But now, players know they won’t need to wait much longer. Bandai Namco confirmed today that Ultra Instinct Goku, the second character in the third season of DLC, is set to join the game later this month.

The new iteration of Goku hailing from the DB Super anime will become available to play on all platforms on May 22. Dragon Ball FighterZ players will finally have something new to try out while they’re stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s no mention of when the final three DLC fighters will be coming to the game, however, or who they are. The final three characters have been a mystery for a while, but fans will have to wait to learn more about them.

Dragon Ball FighterZ players could be waiting until as late as 2021 at this point, though, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to spread across the world, delaying game and DLC releases for multiple devs. This is just speculation at this time, however.

Fans can get their hands on Ultra Instinct Goku in just over two weeks.