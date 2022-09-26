Two classic Guilty Gear titles are getting rollback netcode updates

A bit of bait led to the community getting exactly what it wanted.

Guilty Gear fans have had nothing but wins over the last year and Arc System Works is adding two more to the tally by updating two classic titles with rollback netcode.

After almost a full year of these rollback updates, ArcSys is finally bringing improved online performance to Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator and Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, two of the most-requested titles for this update.

Just like with previous rollback patches, a public beta test will be held on Steam so ArcSys can hash out any issues that might arise during live playtesting. The beta will be available to all players who opt into using the test client in late October, with more details to be shared soon.

This is being developed by the same team that ArcSys has brought on to retrofit its other older titles with rollback, so fans can expect a similar experience during the beta and surrounding the full release.

It's finally revealed at #CEOtaku !!



Been working super hard together with @TomSolacroup to retrofit rollback netcode into Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, it has been a lot of work doing our absolute best to bring you the best online experience!



Will see you in the open beta! — KoviDomi (@kovidomi) September 25, 2022

It wasn’t confirmed in the announcement, but there is a chance that this update will extend to the PlayStation 4 versions of these games when the patch is officially released. This was the case for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, though BlazBlue: Centralfiction and Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R only received it for PC.

Regardless of where the update is released, fans who have been asking for this since 2020 can now grind in peace as they wait for their netcode to be enhanced.

Crowd reaction to Rollback Netcode announcement for GG REVELATOR & XRD REV 2 at #CEOtaku. pic.twitter.com/vU7nrDZGZ7 — Alex “Rollback Announcer” Jebailey (@Jebailey) September 25, 2022

With that, ArcSys still has at least one additional character planned for release in Fall 2022 along with the crossplay beta and update for Guilty Gear Strive, so an additional reveal should be happening in the coming months as the Arc World Tour rolls on.