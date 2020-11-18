Twitch Rivals partners with Maximilian Dood to host Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 event on Nov. 23

Marvel Vs. Capcom isn’t dead yet, thanks to the combined efforts of fighting game advocate and streamer Maximilian “Maximilian Dood” Christiansen and Twitch Rivals putting on a special tournament on Nov. 23.

Starting at 6pm CT, Max and company will host Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Lives, an event powered by Twitch Rivals to showcase just how awesome the game still is.

We heard you like Marvel Vs. Capcom…



It’s all going down as @maximilian_ Presents: UMvC3 Lives, powered by @TwitchRivals



11/23 at 4pm pt at https://t.co/vcT6AkAbpe pic.twitter.com/Gm2VRaJyPI — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) November 18, 2020

No actual details about the event have been shared, but considering there is only one date featured on the graphic, it will probably be a closed bracket event featuring some of the biggest names that UMvC3 has to offer. Max said he will keep fans updated with new information as soon as it becomes available.

Even if the tournament ends up being smaller, just having Max and some familiar faces commentating and competing in UMvC3 again will bring back some good memories of monster combos foot dives, and more.

Will update you all soon! 👍 https://t.co/6B1eOO454m — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) November 18, 2020

Twitch has slowly started expanding its Rivals tournament series to other titles or partnering with other creators to host their own events with support from the Rivals team. Recently, Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo partnered with the team to host a Minecraft event and several other titles like Among Us have been spliced in around the usual Fortnite and VALORANT style competitions.

UMvC3 Lives will be one of the first forays into the FGC for Twitch Rivals, so hopefully Max and his crew can pull something off that leads to more MvC or general fighting game representation in the future.

You can watch the event live starting at 6pm CT Max’s Twitch channel.