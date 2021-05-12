Twitch Rivals, Maximilian Dood announce Mortal Kombat X Lives

After a few days of teasing, the next throwback tournament has been announced.

Twitch Rivals is back with another fighting game event. Mortal Kombat X Lives will bepresented by Twitch Rivals and fighting game community (FGC) figurehead and streamer Maximilian “Maximilian Dood” Christiansen on May 24.

Before this event, Max helped run Killer Instinct Lives and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Lives, which both brought in around 40,000 viewers. Now, the collaborative retro fighting game tournament series will let players fight for a spot in the main event.

Choose your @MortalKombat fighter 👊



Get set for @maximilian_ Presents: MKX Lives! powered by Twitch Rivals



May 22 – Open Qualifier Hosted by @MisterAquaman’s Kolosseum



May 24 at 12pm PT – Main Event at https://t.co/lbMqD6mkJs pic.twitter.com/gmhX8GEQpe — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) May 12, 2021

Open qualifiers for Mortal Kombat X Lives will be hosted by Ryan “Mr. Aquaman” Kablik in his Kolosseum on May 22. More details will be shared soon on how to enter and the qualifier format.

More fighting games, more often. This time with an open qualifier too! @MisterAquaman will have Reg opening soon for the qualifier. So please follow him for more info! https://t.co/MZU7uxBBJO — Rick (@TheHadou) May 12, 2021

The main event will be held on Max’s Twitch channel on May 24, starting at 2pm CT.