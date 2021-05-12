Twitch Rivals, Maximilian Dood announce Mortal Kombat X Lives

Twitch Rivals is back with another fighting game event. Mortal Kombat X Lives will bepresented by Twitch Rivals and fighting game community (FGC) figurehead and streamer Maximilian “Maximilian Dood” Christiansen on May 24.
Before this event, Max helped run Killer Instinct Lives and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Lives, which both brought in around 40,000 viewers. Now, the collaborative retro fighting game tournament series will let players fight for a spot in the main event.
Open qualifiers for Mortal Kombat X Lives will be hosted by Ryan “Mr. Aquaman” Kablik in his Kolosseum on May 22. More details will be shared soon on how to enter and the qualifier format.
The main event will be held on Max’s Twitch channel on May 24, starting at 2pm CT.