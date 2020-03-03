Tokyo Tekken Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus

In the wake of numerous events being canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Bandai Namco has pushed back the first tournament of the Tekken World Tour, the Tokyo Tekken Masters Tournament, for the same reason.

This is the second big fighting game to make changes to the beginning of its professional circuit. Capcom pulled two events from the Capcom Pro Tour as well.

With a heavy heart we want to inform you that Tokyo Tekken Masters will be postponed until a later date due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.



Stay tuned for updates as we continue to monitor the situation closely.



More details here: https://t.co/ahKm0XAQKi — BANDAI NAMCO ESPORTS (@BNEesports) March 2, 2020

Originally, Tokyo Tekken Masters Tournament was going to be the starting point for the 2020 Tekken World Tour. Now, it has been pushed to April 10 with the Norcal Regionals, an event that Capcom pulled Street Fighter V out of.

“Due to the highly dynamic nature surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak which has had global health implications, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. will take every possible consideration into account prior to rescheduling the Tokyo Tekken Masters Tournament,” Bandai Namco said. “Our goal and focus is to provide safe and healthy conditions for all of our tournaments to take place.”

More details will be provided on the rescheduled dates for the Tokyo Tekken Masters Tournament, but this might just be the start of the Tekken World Tour schedule being trimmed down due to health concerns.